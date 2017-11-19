Florida couple pleads guilty for beating restaurant owner over cold chicken, not enough fries

A Florida couple pleaded guilty Friday to beating the owner of a chicken restaurant and her teenage daughter over complaints that their chicken was cold and they didn’t get enough fries in their order.

Nathaniel Eric Smith, 45, and Latasha Denise Smith, 28, pleaded guilty in Camden County Superior Court to aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the beating, officials said.

The June incident outside the Baxley restaurant was captured on surveillance video and aired on several television networks. It showed Latasha Denise Smith beating Jeanette Norris, Qwik Chick's owner.

When Norris’ 15-year-old daughter left a vehicle to assist her mother, Nathaniel Smith punched her in the face, knocking her down.

Norris had a broken nose and her daughter was treated for a concussion, reports the Florida Times-Union.

After the complaints about cold chicken and not enough food, the restaurant refunded the Smiths’ money, but the woman persisted in cursing Norris and beating on the restaurant’s takeout windows, reports the Florida Times-Union.

The couple was recognized on the video and warrants were issued for their arrests. There were at large for days but surrendered to the Bryan County sheriff and were taken to Appling County for booking, acording to the publication.

Superior Court Judge Robert Guy accepted the Smiths’ guilty pleas and will sentence them at a later date.