Navy admits its aircraft drew lewd images in sky

The Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington admitted one of its aircrafts was involved in drawing lewd images in the sky Thursday.

Residents of Okanogan County, Wash., sent photos of the obscene skywritings to KREM. The photos resembled a phallic symbol.

One woman told KREM that she was “upset” and was unsure how to describe the drawings to her young children.

Officials from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island told KREM in a statement that the drawings were “absolutely unacceptable.”

"The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable,” Navy officials told KREM.

The Federal Aviation Administration told KREM that the graphic drawings did not pose a safety risk and there was nothing it “could do about it.”

The FAA official told KREM they “cannot police morality.”

Fox News’ request for a comment from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was not immediately answered.