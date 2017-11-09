Restaurant owner Donald Crump accused of choking woman over cold fries

A customer of Tennessee restaurateur Donald Crump said she just wanted the owner to make her fries great again.

But Crump ended up arrested, accused of choking the woman after she complained about the cold French fries -- though Crump insists he merely removed the woman for “disrespecting his business.”



Crump, founder of Crumpy’s Hot Wings in Memphis, allegedly got into a tiff with Rinesha Moore last Friday when she approached the counter complaining her fries weren’t “smoking.” Moore told WREG she placed the order over the phone and went to pick it up 45 minutes later.

“I saw that my food was kinda….it’s usually smoking but it wasn’t smoking this time, it was kinda dry so I said can I get some fresh fries,” Moore told the station.

She said when she confronted the 61-year-old restaurant owner about the supposedly cold food, Crump was “nonchalant” and blamed her for being late to pick up her order. He then allegedly refused to refund her money.

“I was probably a little bit late but they told me 25-to-35 minutes over the phone and usually they don’t have the food ready when I get there, so I gave them just a little extra time,” the customer said.

Moore recalled shoving the food on the counter, and the fries then dropped to the floor. Three witnesses told police they saw Moore throw the allegedly cold food on the floor before the argument escalated.

“He pushed me into the fishbowl and he did it with his two hands and he literally started choking and strangling me, like I barely could breathe,” Moore told WREG. “He said 'Don’t disrespect my store' as he was choking me.”

She added: “If I can’t get any fresh food and you’re not giving me my money back, what else could possibly be done and you’re the manager.”

Moore said she went to the hospital on Sunday because she suffered painful injuries from the incident.

Though witnesses said they saw Crump choking the woman, Crump told WMC Action News he grabbed her to remove her for “disrespecting his business.” He said there was video evidence to back up his claim, though he didn't immediately provide it because he said he had to consult his lawyer.

Crump was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.