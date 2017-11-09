Anti-Trump protesters 'scream helplessly at the sky' to demonstrate on election anniversary

From helpless cries to primal screams, liberals protested the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s election by huddling together in public spaces and howling from sea to shining sea.

A year after Trump's historic underdog win over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered in locales such as New York City's Washington Square Park for an event urging attendees to "scream helplessly at the sky."

Many attendees, at the end of a countdown, let out varied shouts, shrieks, screeches and yowls while standing in place, putting their heads back and crying out towards the sky.

The leftwing Refuse Fascism group, which is associated with the Revolutionary Communist Party, showed up with signs, drums and a host of chants.

“Who’s going to end this fascist nightmare? We’re going to end this fascism nightmare,” members cheered.

A handful of Trump supporters greeted the end of the New York City scream with chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Though some of the demonstrators risked losing their voice, they said they haven’t lost their way.

"We are screaming in rage, we are screaming in pain, but we are screaming in unity and solidarity 'cause we have a plan and a way forward," Eva Sahana, a Refuse Fascism organizer, told Patch.com.

The screaming events originated in Boston, where anti-Trumpers gathered at the Boston Common to let out a communal cry. The event was titled on Facebook: “Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.”

And there were other forums, too.

About 30 anti-Trump activists in Eugene, Ore. took part in what they called “primal scream therapy” Tuesday, as reported by KLCC.

Philadelphia had a handful of screamers outside City Hall, a protest which concluded with chants of “F--- Trump.”

A group of Young Republicans showed up to hand out earplugs to anyone passing by, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“We don’t want to scream helplessly at the sky,” protest organizer Samantha Goldman told Philly.com. “We want to scream like a pack of wolves [to bring down the administration]."