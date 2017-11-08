Oregon police respond to call for help, turns out to be pet parrot

A UPS driver heard a voice yelling for help, and called deputies.

Turns out, it was not a person in need of assistance, but a parrot named Diego.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photo with Diego, saying he wasn’t hurt.

FOX 12 spoke with the UPS driver, who said he thought it was a parrot, but the voice stuck with him, and when he went home, he called the non-emergency line.

“I was a little concerned at first that maybe somebody was, maybe an older person had fallen and couldn't get up, you know, was yelling for help and maybe the bird heard and started copying that,” said driver Lee Purdy.

Purdy said the sheriff's office called him back to tell him no one was hurt and that it was actually a parrot yelling “help me.”

