Virginia girl who was allegedly abducted by MS-13 gang member reported missing again

A Virginia teenage girl who was allegedly abducted last month by a self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member was reported missing again on Sunday, police said.

Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz, 16, of Woodbridge, was last seen at her house in Prince William County about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said on Sunday. They added that Aguilar-Cruz was believed to be endangered and is “in need of assistance,” WJLA reported.

Aguilar-Cruz is described as a teenage girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Details about the girl’s disappearance have not been released, but she was previously reported missing in October.

Roberto Medrano-Segovia, 21, allegedly abducted Aguilar-Cruz when they got into a fight at a party, according to WJLA. Medrano-Segovia pulled out a knife and threatened partygoers while proclaiming he was a member of the notorious vicious street gang MS-13, police said.

Medrano-Segovia left the party, then came back with his “associates” and forced Aguilar-Cruz into a car with him. Police caught the two people later that day, who both initially lied about their identities.

The Trump administration has made it a "priority" to combat the Central American gang operating in the U.S. There are an estimated 900 to 1,100 MS-13 gang members in Virginia, Maryland and the Washington, D.C. region, the Washington Post reported.