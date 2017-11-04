A woman on Facebook took major issue with the fashion choices of a Texas-based traffic reporter and naturally, the internet had something to say about it.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, user Jan Shedd said online Wednesday, “Has anyone seen Channel 8’s new traffic morning reporter? Her name is Demetria Obilor & she’s a size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress and she looks ridiculous.”

The post continued, saying the channel had “taken complete leave of their senses” and that she would no longer be watching.

“I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses,” she said.

Demetria Obilor is a television news reporter for ABC's WFAA in Dallas.

After Twitter user “Mother of Draggings,” among others, caught wind of Shedd’s comments, the post went viral. People on the internet condemned Shedd for body-shaming the TV personality and joined in showing their love and support for Obilor, including Chance the Rapper.

LaTavia Roberson wrote on Twitter, “You’re a beautiful Queen, love"

One user said Obilor was “beautiful inside and out!”

“All of twitter is quick to defend my girl @DemetriaObilor,” user Everybody’s Kodos wrote.

Some also pointed out that perhaps Obilor, a black woman, was getting more negativity for her wardrobe than a white woman would.

“This is precisely how women of color are treated in the workplace wearing the same exact s--- the white girls have on,” Twitter user “Nik” wrote on the site.

Obilor posted a thank you on Facebook to her supporters, saying she woke up to “a whole lot of love” after the post.

“The controversy is coming from people who aren’t too happy with the way that I look on television saying ‘oh her body is too big for that dress’ or ‘she’s too curvy,’ she said.

“A quick word to those people -- this is the way that I’m built, this is the way that I was born. I’m not going anywhere so if you don’t like it, you have your options."

And to her supporters, Obilor said she was “taken a back and forever grateful” to strangers standing up for her.

“I love you right back,” she said.