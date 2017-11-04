One dead, 3 wounded after party bus shooting near California's Santa Monica Pier

Four people were shot, one fatally, when an altercation between occupants of two party buses ended in gunfire near the iconic Santa Monica Pier in California early Saturday, police said.

A woman was the person who was killed, Santa Monica police said. They said that they were looking for two or three suspects who fled on foot. The shooting happened occurred around 1 a.m. on Ocean Avenue near the entrance to the pier.

"One of the buses had a group of people that got off the bus, got into an altercation of some sort with another group that was on another bus that was directly parked behind it, at which point shots were fired," Lt. Saul Rodriguez said, according to KABC-TV.

The woman and two of the wounded were driven to a nearby police station by the driver of their bus, the station reported. They were in the bus when they were shot.

They and their friends were celebrating a birthday at the time, according to the station.

The fourth victim may have been a passerby. That person refused medical attention, police said.

Police said they do not believe the individuals on the two buses knew each other, KABC reported.