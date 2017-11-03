Texas mom accused of killing 2 kids hours after deputies visit home

A North Texas woman is behind bars accused of killing her two young daughters hours after deputies visited her home in response to a call that she was suicidal, according to reports.

KayLee and Kenlie Henderson were shot dead in their sleep in rural Payne Springs, about 60 miles southeast of Dallas, Fox 4 Dallas reported Thursday. KayLee was 7; Kenlie, 5. Their mother, Sarah Henderson, 29, was charged with capital murder.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jake Henderson reported that he was worried his wife was suicidal and requested the assistance of emergency medical services. He then called back to say everything was fine. A deputy went to the home to make sure and did not find any cause for alarm, the station reported.

“Her husband had told EMS that she felt like people were out to get her and that’s pretty much all the information that we’ve got at this time,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told the station. “Deputies spoke to them. Everything appeared to be fine. There [were] no signs of violence. Everybody said they were okay. Nobody was suicidal.”

Three hours later around 2:30 a.m. Thursday the husband reported that he woke up and realized his wife had shot the children.

Hillhouse told the station Friday that Sarah Henderson also tried to shoot her husband.

“The pistol misfired and that’s when he was able to take the pistol away from her and call law enforcement,” the sheriff said.

He said Sarah Henderson had been planning the shooting for at least two weeks and that the motive was still under investigation.

The sheriff told WFAA-TV that Sarah Henderson said little after the shooting.

“The only thing she told us was that she had smoked some marijuana early in the evening,” Hillhouse said. “She was very blunt. We just don’t have any answers as to why.”

A family member told the station Sarah Henderson had been acting erratically in the last couple of weeks.

Texas child welfare workers interviewed her in 2010 which would have been the year KayLee was born, the station reported.

Neighbors heard Sarah Henderson yelling at her kids all the time, Fox 4 reported.

“We could hear her yelling and cussing at the girls,” Jaylne Palmer told the station. “Terrible language. ‘Get you’re blah blah blah in here.’”

