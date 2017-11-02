Teenager critically injured while playing Russian Roulette

Authorities say a Mississippi teenager who was playing Russian Roulette has been shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Columbus police spokesman Joe Dillion told The Clarion-Ledger that responding officers found a 17-year-old boy in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.

Three other males in the room told officers the teenager was discussing Russian Roulette as he took out a revolver and removed the bullets. Authorities say he put a bullet in the chamber, held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't discharge. He later pulled the trigger for a second time and the weapon fired.

A retaliation shooting happened several hours after the teenager was shot. No one was injured in that shooting.

