Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea

US strike would trigger automatic North Korea retaliation, defector says

Fox News
close
Greg Palkot reports on the alleged evacuation drills in the region.

Reports of 'unusual' wartime preparations in North Korea

Greg Palkot reports on the alleged evacuation drills in the region.

A North Korean defector told a congressional hearing that any pre-emptive U.S. military strike against the rogue regime would trigger automatic retaliation, with the communist dictatorship unleashing artillery and missiles on South Korea.

Thae Yong Ho testified Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He defected in 2016 as deputy chief of mission at the North Korean Embassy in London.

Thae said the U.S. and South Korea would win a war after a preventive military strike, but there would be a "human sacrifice."

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, former North Korean deputy ambassador to the UK, Thae Yong Ho, center, speaks with media at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Seoul, South Korea. The highest-level North Korean defector in two decades says America should bring change peacefully by challenging the totalitarian regime's grip on information rather than resorting to military action. (Ed Jones, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Former North Korean deputy ambassador to the UK, Thae Yong Ho speaks with the media at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2017.  (AP)

He said North Korea has tens of thousands of artillery guns and short-range missiles at the military demarcation line, and the North's officers are trained to open fire on the South in response to any bombing or a U.S. military strike.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 