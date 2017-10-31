1 dead in University of Utah shooting, suspect on the loose

University of Utah students were told to stay indoors following the reports of a shooting on campus Monday night, with at least one person dead.

Authorities have urged the public to find shelter while police conducts the search for a male shooter, believed to be around 24 years old with a teardrop tattoo on his face.

An alert was issued on campus reading: “Shots fired. Red Butte Canyon. Shelter in Place.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer told the Salt Lake Tribune that “one person is confirmed deceased.”