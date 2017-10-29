Reports: Damaging winds, flooding leads to dangerous conditions



A powerful storm will pummel the northeastern United States with heavy rain, locally damaging winds and significant travel disruptions into Monday.

Rain and wind that began to pick up on Sunday morning in the mid-Atlantic will only increase and become more disruptive from south to north into Monday morning.

"Heavy rain will continue to move through New York City, southern New England and the mid-Atlantic over the next several hours," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said.

The storm will be moving at a swift pace which will limit the most intense wind and rain to a six to 12 hour period.

"This windswept rain will lead to dangerous driving conditions through the night. Winds will gradually pick up as well which can lead to power outages," Hoegg said.

The strong storm was fed in part by moisture from Former Tropical Storm Philippe.

11:00 p.m. EST Sunday:

Winds have picked up over the coastal mid-Atlantic and shores of New England this evening.

A 54 mph wind gust was recorded in Groton, Connecticut around 10:30 p.m. In Islip, New York, a 51 mph wind gust was recorded in the past hour as well.

Across Rhode Island, New Jersey and Massachusetts, there are widespread reports of gusts nearing 50 mph.

Winds of this caliber, combined with the recently heavy rainfall, severely increase the chance of trees falling. Anyone headed outside should be weary of this threat and motorists should drive through wooded areas with caution.



Tree uprooted on Desmond Dr in #Wethersfield. Appears to have caused some damage to home. #NBCCT #FirstAlertCT pic.twitter.com/ISIb435BA3 — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) October 29, 2017



As a result of this adverse weather, 91 percent of customers in North Stonington, Connecticut are without power. 73 percent of customers in Stonington are without power. Both towns are located in the southeastern corner of the state.

Nearly 50,000 outages have been reported statewide.





7:52 p.m. EST Sunday:



[845 pm Sun] Heaviest rain is now moving through SNE, and will continue through 2 AM Mon, before tapering off. pic.twitter.com/fm0P5z30EO — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 30, 2017





7:52 p.m. EST Sunday: Heavy rain beginning to close in on the northeastern United States. Winds are expected to increase tonight with the potential of power outages.



Jersey Shore is getting hammered by an intense rain/wind squall from N of Toms River through just offshore Atlantic City @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/bWWEfDm6L2 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 29, 2017

#Nywx #Phillipe #nyc #nycwx #Regopark #Foresthills #queens @wunderground @NEweatherHQ @HenryMargusity Very strong #winds coming in #NewYorkCity from the south. Flood warning has just been issued for the bands coming in from the south. #wind #storm pic.twitter.com/kUNj83pGBc — Arthur Yagudayev (@StormchaserNYC) October 29, 2017

