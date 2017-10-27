Racial slurs used in Texas high school football broadcast

A Texas school district says a high school football broadcaster used racial slurs and made other offensive comments while calling a game involving one of its teams.

Arlington schools spokeswoman Leslie Johnston said Friday that the comments were made during a game between Seguin High School and Cleburne High School and that those comments were broadcast in online audio coverage.

Seguin is in Arlington Independent School District.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that more than a third of the Seguin student body is African-American while about 3 percent of students at Cleburne High, south of Fort Worth, are black.

Johnston says the broadcaster also made comments about a cheerleader's weight.

Mark Banton acknowledges he was one of the broadcasters but says he has "nothing to say" about the comments.