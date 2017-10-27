Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Michigan teens accused in rock tossing death threw objects from overpass before, cops say

Fox News
close
Five teenagers charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder for throwing rock off overpass leading to man's death will be tried as adults, face life in prison.

Teens charged for 'prank' that led to Michigan man's death

Five teenagers charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder for throwing rock off overpass leading to man's death will be tried as adults, face life in prison.

Five Michigan teenagers accused of killing a construction worker after they threw a rock from a highway overpass crashed through his windshield have allegedly hurled objects from overpasses before.

The teenagers, identified as Kyler Anger, 17, Mark Sekelsky, 16, Mikadyn Payne, 16, Trevor Gray, 15, and Alexander Miller, 15, were all charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ken White, 32.

White, of Mount Morris, was killed on Oct. 18 after a six-pound rock broke through the windshield of his friend’s car on I-75 in Genesee County’s Vienna Township. White was sitting in the passenger seat. Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75, which had damaged other cars.

TEENS ACCUSED OF TOSSING ROCKS FROM OVERPASS, KILLING CONSTRUCTION WORKER

After the teenagers threw the rocks, they reportedly went to a local McDonald’s.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell told People he believed the teens had thrown items from overpasses multiple times before.

From left to right, Trevor Gray, 15, Alexzander Miller, 15, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Kyle Anger, 17, all of Clio, Mich., appear for their arraignment in front of Judge William Crawford on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. Along with Clio resident Mark Sekelsky, 16, not pictured, the teenagers are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75. (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

From left to right: Trevor Gray, 15, Alexzander Miller, 15, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Kyle Anger, 17, appear for their arraignment.  (AP)

Mark Sekelsky listens during his arraignment in front of Judge William Crawford on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. Sekelsky is among a group of Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75. (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

Mark Sekelsky, 16, who was not featured in the first photo, was also charged with second-degree murder.  (AP)

“There’s a continuing behavior,” Pickell said. “These [aren’t] pranks. They’re deliberate, intentional actions that knowingly could hurt people.”

Pickell said in various incidents the teens allegedly chucked a tire, chair and shopping cart from highway overpasses.

MICHIGAN TEENS DENIED BOND IN DEATH LINKED TO ROCK THROWING OFF OVERPASS

“In the last 30 days there were a number of incidents on all of the [local] overpasses and one in Saginaw, which happened within the last 10 days,” Pickell said.

The teenagers also face charges of conspiracy and property destruction. They were all charged as adults and Anger was accused of throwing the rock that hit the van transporting White. Anger was being held in jail while the others are in juvenile detention. On Tuesday, a judge declined to set a bond and release the teenagers.

White’s father, Kenny, told The Associated Press he believed no punishment was enough for the young men.

"I can't give them enough punishment," Kenny White said. "Even if they spend 30 years in prison, they get to wake up every single day. They still get phone calls from their parents. They still get visitors. My son don't get none of that no more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 