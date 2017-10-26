Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Drugs

Philadelphia teen took 650 bags of heroin to school, police say

Fox News
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon

A teenager in Philadelphia tried to take 650 packets of heroin into his high school, police said.  (iStock)

A Philadelphia teenager is facing drug charges after he was caught attempting to take hundreds of packets of heroin into his high school.

Police said the 17-year-old boy had 650 packets of heroin in a book bag as well as $400 in cash when he tried to enter the Olney Charter High School on Wednesday, FOX 29 reported.

philly school drugs

School officials found the drugs after the teen's bag went through a security scanner, police said.  (Google Maps)

Police said the packets of heroin have a street value of about $6,600.

School officials said they discovered the drugs after the teen’s bag went through a security scanner.

It is not the first time the teenager has faced drug charges, said police, who noted he was previously arrested in a separate case.