'Person of interest' in murders of Indiana teens charged in Colorado case

A man considered a “person of interest” in the murders of two Indiana teenage girls faced charges Wednesday in an unrelated case in Colorado, where he allegedly terrorized hikers with a hatchet.

Daniel Nations, 31, appeared in court charged with felony menacing after the September incident, FOX59 Indianapolis reported. He could also face charges of reckless endangerment, trespassing and assault in the incident.

He is expected to appear back in court Friday.

Nations became a potential suspect in the murders of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, after Indiana State police received a tip about his arrest on Sept. 29. However, officials have not made a formal link between Nations and the teens’ murders.

Indiana investigators traveled to El Paso County, Colo., earlier this month and interviewed Nations, but found no information that would specifically “include or exclude” him as a possible suspect, according to FOX59.

El Paso County Sheriff’s office’s spokeswoman also told Fox News in September that all evidence they have on Nations was turned over to Indiana police.

Nations is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of domestic battery and drug possession. He was driving with expired Indiana plates when Colorado police arrested him.

The bodies of German and Williams were found a day after they disappeared on Feb. 13. Police found two key pieces of evidence — a cellphone image of the man believed to have killed them and a video recording of his voice saying, “down the hill.” But despite the picture and video, their murders remain unsolved.

A sketch of the suspected killer was released in July, leading to thousands of additional tips into the case.