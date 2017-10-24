'I think someone killed my wife': Ohio woman found stabbed to death inside home

When a Strongsville man called police Monday night to respond to his house on Blazing Star Drive, he told the dispatcher he believed his wife was dead.

"We've had people breaking in to our (expletive) house and now someone (expletive) killed her," the man said during a call to 911.

Strongsville Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the home. While neither agency has released any information on the investigation, a source told the Fox 8 I-Team that the woman was stabbed inside the home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was taken to Southwest General Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"It looks like she has stab wounds on her back," the caller told a 911 dispatcher.

"We've had people trying to break into our house all year, stealing (expletive)," he said.

The man said he had just returned home with his "new son-in-law" when he discovered his wife with what appeared to him to be stab wounds. He said his son was already in the home.

