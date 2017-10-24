Ex-Philadelphia district attorney set to be sentenced

Philadelphia's former top prosecutor is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty in a corruption scandal.

Court records show that Seth Williams is set to appear in federal court on Tuesday afternoon. He faces up to five years in prison for a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman.

The ex-district attorney was disbarred by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week.

The two-term Democrat pleaded guilty in June, two weeks into a trial that included damaging testimony about a stream of money and gifts showered on him. A federal judge said he "sold" his office and ordered him immediately jailed.

Williams was Philadelphia's first black district attorney.

He spent years as an assistant prosecutor and was previously tasked with rooting out corruption as the city's inspector general.