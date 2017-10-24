Coast Guard rescues sick man from cruise ship off Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a 31-year-old passenger from a cruise ship off the Atlantic Coast of Florida.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release that the crew of the Carnival Sunshine notified them on Monday night that a passenger was in need of "a higher level of medical care."

A crew from Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral launched at 11:07 p.m. Monday. They got the passenger on board and took him to the port, where a rescue crew was waiting. The passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The agency didn't say what was wrong with the passenger. His name wasn't released.

No further details were immediately available.