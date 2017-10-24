Bail lowered from $1M to $20,000 in fatal store robbery

Two long-imprisoned men granted new trials in a deadly 1993 New Jersey video store robbery after DNA tests linked an important piece of evidence to someone else have had their bail lowered from $1 million to $20,000 each.

A judge last month overturned the murder convictions of Eric Kelley and Ralph Lee, but they had remained held on the $1 million bail. Judge Joseph Portelli lowered their bail to $20,000 each Tuesday.

Prosecutors say they'll appeal the decision to give the men a new trial.

Lee and Kelley confessed to killing store clerk Tito Merino in Paterson but soon recanted.

In 2014, DNA testing on a hat found at the crime scene didn't match Lee or Kelley but did match a man convicted of a 1989 knifepoint holdup at another Paterson shop. That man hasn't been charged.