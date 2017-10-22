Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide

Woman accused of killing son in North Carolina hotel room

Fox News
Crystal Matthews has been accused of murder in the death of her 9-year-old son in a North Carolina hotel room.

Crystal Matthews has been accused of murder in the death of her 9-year-old son in a North Carolina hotel room.  (Fayetteville Police Department)

A woman was arrested Saturday after North Carolina police say she killed her 9-year-old son in a hotel room.

Crystal Matthews, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse, Fayetteville police said. She was accused of assaulting her son, Zamarie Chance, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Police arrived at the hotel just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a “physical disturbance” in a room on the third floor.

Zamarie was found unresponsive on the floor of the room and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

He suffered blunt force trauma to his body, according to police.

Matthews is being held without bond. 