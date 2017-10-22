Woman accused of killing son in North Carolina hotel room

A woman was arrested Saturday after North Carolina police say she killed her 9-year-old son in a hotel room.

Crystal Matthews, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse, Fayetteville police said. She was accused of assaulting her son, Zamarie Chance, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Police arrived at the hotel just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a “physical disturbance” in a room on the third floor.

Zamarie was found unresponsive on the floor of the room and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

He suffered blunt force trauma to his body, according to police.

Matthews is being held without bond.