New York Islanders 'recruit' boy with cancer, making his 'dream come true'

A little boy from New York had his wish granted Tuesday after he got to spend the day practicing and hanging out with his favorite hockey team, the New York Islanders.

Brandon Bloom, 8, of South Setauket, on Long Island, became an NHL athlete for a day, Newsday reported.

The boy was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year. He has been undergoing chemotherapy and will be done with his treatment in August 2018.

The special day was set up by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Random Acts of Light Campaign. The campaign’s mission is to “bring light to the darkness of cancer and create awareness for the critical need to find new treatments and cures for blood cancer patients,” according to its website.

Bloom called the day at the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow “a dream come true” and revealed he was scared at first but “had a lot of fun.”

Bloom was given ice skates and a custom-made jersey with his name stitched on the back, ABC 7 reported.

The boy was able to perform drills on the ice and shoot a hockey puck with the team’s players. Bloom also scored a goal, which prompted the Islanders to celebrate around their new teammate. One of the players, Casey Cizikas, wrapped up the puck Bloom shot with tape and wrote on it “1st NHL goal” before giving it to the boy.

“He’s way stronger than we are. He battles for his life,” Anthony Beauvillier, a member of the Islanders, told Newsday. “Just the smile on his face was worth everything today.”

Stefanie Bloom, Brandon’s mother, said she was grateful for the opportunity.

“We don’t know what each week is going to bring, but moments like this give him that high to help him get through it,” she told Newsday.