Sherriff: Texas house fire kills 6, including 5 children

Associated Press

SILSBEE, Texas –  Authorities say a house fire in eastern Texas has killed a woman and five children.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells television station KFDM the fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday north of Silsbee. He says the home was fully engulfed when they arrived and was destroyed by the fire.

No other details were immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

