Man arrested after kid reportedly brings loaded gun on school field trip

A man in Virginia was arrested Tuesday after a child on a school field trip was reportedly found with a loaded gun in their pocket.

Police said the gun was owned by a friend of the child’s mother, who had left it at their home the night before.

Stanley Bernard Banks Jr., 30, was subsequently arrested by police for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a juvenile to access a firearm, the police statement said.

According to a statement from the Colonial Heights Police Department, the elementary school student was on a bus going to a field trip Tuesday morning when a school official noticed the weapon in the pocket of the child's pants.

The gun was loaded but didn’t have a bullet in the chamber, CBS 6 reported.

The student was brought back to school and the weapon was taken, according to the statement

Banks was reportedly released on a secured bond and is expected back in court on Oct. 27.