Michigan high school student injured during mock ISIS beheading game

A Michigan high school is reeling after one of its students was reportedly wounded by another student who pretended to behead him during a disturbing “ISIS game.”

An unidentified freshman from Lakeshore High School in Stevensville, who is on the school’s football team, was injured last week when another teammate allegedly sliced his hand in the locker room as they reportedly played an ISIS-inspired game.

The student suffered nerve damage and needed nearly six hours of surgery, ABC 57 reported.

Police said the game consists of an individual coming up behind someone else, putting them in a headlock and yelling at him: “Do you have family, do you have loved ones?”

“And then [the individual] makes a motion across their neck in a cutting motion pretending to cut the individual’s head off,” police said in a report.

In the case at Lakeshore High School, the victim was cut after he started to move when his friend placed him a headlock with one arm as he held an X-Acto knife, police said. He was cut in the hand.

The boys stopped playing the game once they saw blood and immediately informed their coach.

Police said there was no criminal intent when the student got injured and it was the result of a “reckless action,” ABC 57 reported.

The student with the knife said he found it about a week earlier in the school parking lot and kept it in his locker.

The principal and the superintendent refused to comment to ABC 57, saying the incident was under investigation.

A lawyer for the victim’s family said they are considering legal action against the school district because the knife was on school property.