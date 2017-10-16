Dana Loesch forced to move due to 'repeated threats from gun control advocates'

National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch said Sunday she was preparing to move from her home "due to repeated threats from gun control advocates."

In a series of tweets, Loesch explained some of the threats she has recently experienced.

"One guy hunted down my private cellphone number, called when police were here, threatened to shoot me in my front yard," Loesch wrote.

In another post, Loesch said someone posted photos of her house, and "threatened to rape me to death."

The threats haven't just targeted Loesch, but have also focused on her children.

"I’m grateful that my kids’ school worked with law enforcement and private security to ensure campus safety, and work with me," she wrote.

Loesch said she's only discussed these threats "kinda vaguely," and noted there were others she "can’t discuss."

"I and other 2A women are sexually threatened regularly," she wrote, referring to women who support the Second Amendment.

To wrap up her posts, Loesch wrote, "Maybe now you understand why I believe all women have the right to defend themselves with 2A and expand their skills w training."

She recently slammed "Saturday Night Live" actors who made fun of gun owners in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, saying during an appearance on "FOX & Friends," they "lack the courage of their own convictions."

Loesch said the anti-Second Amendment jokes are told by celebrities who often have armed security guards to protect them.

"Why don't you give up the firearms that your private security is holding?" she said. "You're not being more virtuous just because you're paying someone else to carry it. You're outsourcing it because you lack the courage of your own convictions."