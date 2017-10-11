Man thwarts attempted robbery with use of concealed gun

An attempted robbery in Detroit did not go as planned when the intended victim pulled out a gun and started shooting in a harrowing incident caught on high-definition surveillance video.

Detroit police said Sanchez Quinn, 29, attempted to rob two men at gunpoint outside a supermarket Sunday night when he was met with resistance.

What Quinn reportedly didn’t know was that one of those men was actually a Concealed Pistol License holder.

"I turned and looked and saw the other gentleman had a gun pointed at my face," the unidentified man told FOX2 Detroit. "I was able to knock his hand down and the gunfire rang out."

The man, who is seen in the video wearing a black-and-white t-shirt and shorts, was able to take down Quinn, shooting him multiple times. The third man, who was identified as the victim’s cousin, was also shot in the crossfire.

Quinn and the unidentified cousin are expected to survive.

Quinn, who is recovering at a hospital, was arrested, along with another person.