Ex charged in Pitt student's death arrested in South Carolina

The ex-boyfriend accused of murdering a University of Pittsburgh student with a claw hammer and knives awaits extradition back to Pittsburgh after he was arrested in South Carolina.

Matthew Darby, 21, was found in Myrtle Beach when "a concerned citizen reported that a male was tampering with a residence," the local police department said in a statement.

Alina Sheykhet, his ex-girlfriend, died of "blunt force and sharp trauma," Allegheny County's Medical Examiner said. Her body was found Sunday morning in her Pittsburgh home. She was 20 and studying to be a physical therapist.

Police said Tuesday they found the hammer and knives they suspect Darby used to kill her in a sewer drain near her apartment.

Darby's attorney, David Shrager, had called on the suspect to turn himself in Tuesday.

Shrager told Fox News he was asking Darby to surrender because his family was fearful of what he could do to himself.

When asked whether he know of Darby's whereabouts prior to the arrest, Shrager said, "I had no idea where he was."

He added that he's not aware of what Darby's connection to Myrtle Beach might be.

Darby appeared for an initial bond hearing in Myrtle Beach the day of his arrest, police Lt. Joey Crosby told Fox News.

Crosby said Darby will now go through the extradition process, adding that he will first have to answer to charges within the current jurisdiction he's in and then go to Pittsburgh to answer to the murder charges there.

Now that Darby is in custody, Shrager said court proceedings can begin, but he hasn't made a decision as to whether to move forward with or wave upcoming hearings.

