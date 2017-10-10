Navy relieves two officers of duty following deadly USS McCain crash

Both the commandeering officer and the executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s USS John S. McCain have been relieved of their duties following the vessel’s deadly collision in August.

Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez and Cmdr. Jessie L. Sanchez were both relieved from their positions from the USS McCain in Yokosuka, Japan, on Oct. 11, “due to a loss of a confidence,” the Navy said in a statement.

The USS McCain collided with an oil tanker on Aug. 21 near Singapore, leaving 10 sailors dead.

The Navy previously relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the 7th Fleet, from his duties following the incident, also citing a lack of confidence.

That crash followed a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship in Japan last June, which killed seven sailors.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it is evident the collision was preventable, the commanding officer exercised poor judgement, and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship’s training program,” the Navy’s statement read.

Both officers were relocated to other positions. Cmdr. Ed Angelinas, former commanding officer of USS McCampbell, is currently acting commanding officer, while Lt. Cmdr. Ray Ball, chief engineer of USS Antietam, is acting executive officer.