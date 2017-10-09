Texas Tech police officer shot dead, student suspect on the loose, officials say

A Texas Tech student brought to the university's police station after a welfare check shot and killed an officer Monday night before bolting from the scene, officials said, locking down the campus and urging students and staff to "take shelter."

Police had found "evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia" in the room of the suspect, identified as Hollis Daniels, Fox 34 reported.

After officers brought the student to the police station, he pulled out a gun and shot one officer in the head, university spokesman Chris Cook told the student newspaper the Daily Toreador.

The suspect was described as 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and red hair, wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt, KCBD reported.

University officials issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, noting that the suspect was still on the loose.

The alert urged those on campus "to take shelter in a safe location."

Texas Tech did not immediately identify the officer who was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox 34.