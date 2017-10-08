Chick-fil-A bathroom used in sexual assault of 2-year-old, police say

A Florida man was arrested Friday in the sexual assault of a 2-year-old in the bathroom of an Orlando-area Chick-fil-A after a customer said he witnessed the attack, according to police.

Orlando Police said David Gray, 35, faces charges of sexual battery of a child younger than 12, lewd or lascivious battery and molestation, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was denied bond when he appeared before a judge Saturday, FOX 35 reported.

A customer told police he was in the bathroom at the restaurant Friday morning when he noticed there was activity in one of the bathroom stalls, and caught a glimpse of the child’s reflection with Gray, according to a police report obtained by WFTV.

“(The witness) was not sure if the baby was bouncing or if they were having sex,” the report said. “(The witness) stated he flushed the toilet on purpose to let the man hear him in the bathroom. (The witness) stated, if he panics, then he must be doing something wrong.”

The customer then told he flushed the urinal and saw Gray panic when he realized someone else was in the bathroom with him.

Gray, who was in a motorized wheelchair at the time, quickly attempted to get dressed and then pulled out a stun gun to keep the customer from leaving the bathroom, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“I’ll [expletive] kill you,” Gray told the man, according to police.

The 35-year-old then left the bathroom, and the customer started yelling "call the police, a child is being abused in the bathroom."

Police said Gray was working as a home day care provider for the family of the child, and was a frequent visitor to the restaurant

His former landlord Sebrina Bryant told FOX 35 Orlando Gray is the last person she'd suspect of doing such a vicious attack.

“He was just great,” Bryant said. “He was great with the kids, great with paying his rent on time. I never seen any signs.”