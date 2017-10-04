Man arrested in Oklahoma for Las Vegas-style threat

Police in Oklahoma say a man has been arrested after threatening shootings in Oklahoma City and San Antonio similar to the recent deadly assault in Las Vegas.

Police say 39-year-old Roderick Lamar Robinson was arrested Tuesday in the Oklahoma City suburb of Warr Acres.

Jail records show Robinson is being held Wednesday on a terroristic hoax complaint. No attorney is listed to speak on his behalf.

Oklahoma City police posted on Facebook that several people messaged the department alerting officers that Robinson had posted the threats on Facebook.

A police spokesman hasn't returned a phone call seeking comment.

A page that appears to be Robinson's contains no such threats on Wednesday.

At least 59 people were killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip.