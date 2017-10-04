Anonymous hate mail featuring swastikas sent to 9 sites in NYC

Hate mail filled with slurs of bigotry and adorned with an oversized red, white and black swastika were mailed anonymously to nine New York City businesses, authorities said.

According to The New York Daily News, the letters were mailed this week to businesses in Brooklyn and Manhattan, including three law firms, an international financial firm, a jewelry store, a Starbucks, a kosher meat market and a bakery.

The ninth institution where the letter was sent is The Israeli Consulate in Manhattan, according to CBS 2.

The Anti-Defamation League is also looking into reports of another letter received at an address in Los Angeles, according to CBS 2.

The full text of the flyer, according to WPIX 11, reads “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! JUDEN RAUS. N*****S AND F*****S MUST BURN IN HELL. CHRISTIAN IDENTITY IS BACK.”

The handout refers to a Nazi board game and slogan called “Juden Raus,” meaning “Jews Out.” The object of the popular 1930s family game was to collect Jews and deport them by getting them off the board, according to The Daily News.

The New York Police Department began an investigation after Abraham Weiss, the owner of Weiss Kosher Bakery in Brooklyn, contacted the district’s assemblyman, Dov Hikind, who in turn called police.

“Hate crimes are serious matters,” Hikind told WPIX 11. “This threat against one of our community’s beloved establishments, which used the U.S. mail, is absolutely a hate crime. It’s sad that we live in a time when such disgusting things are said about various races, including the Jews, but we will certainly take these matters seriously when they arise and act swiftly and responsibly, in tandem with the police, to make sure our community members are safe and protected.”

The NYPD told the Daily News the return addresses are connected to a location in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s office is also investigating.

“This is very, very like disturbing, because this is the first time ever,” Hilda Hurtado, an employee of Numero Uno Jewelry in East Harlem, told CBS 2. Hurtado opened the letter that was sent on Friday during Yom Kippur.

“It was very shocking because you receive this letter, also the days of your holidays — it was disgusting,” she told CBS 2.