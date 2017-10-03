Expand / Collapse search
Skeletal fragments discovered in Aruba are not Natalee Holloway remains

Natalee Holloway, left, stands with her father, Dave Holloway, in 2005.

Scientists determined skeletal fragments found in Aruba did not belong to Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on the island in 2005.

Dr. Jason Kolowski, a forensic scientist who led the testing of the bone fragments told Oxygen the results showed the remains did not belong to Holloway. Oxygen recently wrapped up its series, “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway.”

The series followed Holloway’s father, Dave, and private investigator T.J. Ward in their quest to find Natalee’s remains on the tropical island.

During the Oxygen series, Dave Holloway and Ward went to Aruba for 18 months as part of an undercover investigation with Gabriel, “an informant who was friends with an individual who had personal knowledge from Joran van der Sloot,” Dave Holloway said.  

Van der Sloot, a Dutch national, has long been considered a suspect in the case.   

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot walks inside the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima January 13, 2012. Van der Sloot was sentenced to 28 years in prison by a Peruvian court on Friday for killing Stephany Flores in Lima in 2010, exactly five years after 18-year-old Alabama native Natalee Holloway disappeared on the island of Aruba after spending time with him. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares (PERU - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS) - GM1E81E04XT01

Holloway said in August the informant took them to a place where the skeletal remains were found.

Holloway’s mother, Beth, gave a saliva sample to help with the testing. The remains were said to have been of a female of Eastern European descent. Holloway had Eastern European heritage.

Beth Holloway, whose daughter Natalee disappeared five years ago in Aruba, speaks at the launch of the Natalee Holloway Resource Center (NHRC), a non-profit resource center created to assist the families of missing persons founded by Holloway and the National Museum of Crime & Punishment, in Washington June 8, 2010. Joran Van der Sloot, linked to the mysterious disappearance of Natalee in Aruba, has confessed to the murder of a female student in Peru, police said on Tuesday. Van der Sloot was arrested twice in the Holloway case, which was much publicized in the United States, but he was never charged due to insufficient evidence. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) - GM1E66905JP01

Kolowski said the forensic teams did not know who the bone fragments belonged to.

“Out of four individual bone samples only one was found to be human,” Kolowski said. “The mitochondrial DNA bone sample was not a match to [mother] Beth Holloway, and so it was ruled out as being Natalee Holloway.”

“We don’t know how old that person is. We don’t know how long that person has been dead,” Kolowski said.

Natalee Holloway, 18, a straight-A student from Mountain Brook, Ala., disappeared from the Dutch island while celebrating her high school graduation. She was slated to attend the University of Alabama on a full scholarship, Oxygen reported.

Van der Sloot is currently in a Peruvian prison serving a 28-year sentence for killing business student Stephany Flores just five years after Natalee Holloway vanished. 