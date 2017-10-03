The Latest: Protesters block highway traffic, many arrests

The Latest on the protests in St. Louis following the acquittal of a former police officer in the death of a black man (all times local):

10 p.m.

Authorities have arrested several people after a group of protesters blocked lanes of traffic on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports many demonstrators were taken into custody Tuesday night after they got off the interstate and began marching down another street. The exact number of arrests is unknown.

State Rep. Bruce Franks of St. Louis said on his Twitter page that he was getting "locked up!"

Demonstrations have been happening since mid-September, when a judge acquitted white former police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of black drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.

___

4:40 p.m.

St. Louis aldermen will consider a bill that would limit the way police respond to protests.

Police have drawn criticism for using chemical agents and dispersing crowds in demonstrations since mid-September, when a judge acquitted white former police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of black drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith.

Alderwoman Megan Green's proposal filed this week would repeal an existing ordinance on unlawful assemblies. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri helped draft the bill, which it says would help protect protesters' First Amendment rights.

The ACLU says the bill also limits when officers can use tear gas and pepper spray as a tactic to get people to leave a demonstration. It would also prohibit use of such chemical agents on people when they're restrained.