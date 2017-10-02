Las Vegas shooting: Timeline of events

A gunman inside a hotel room at a Las Vegas casino killed at least 58 people at a nearby music festival in a late Sunday night mass shooting, officials said Monday. More than 500 others were hurt in the incident.

Here's how the incident unfolded.

9:40 p.m.

Country music star Jason Aldean starts his performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in front of a crowd of more than 22,000 in Las Vegas.

10:08 p.m.

There are reports “of multiple shots being fired from the direction of the Mandalay Bay towards the Route 91 concert that was taking place on the East side of Las Vegas Boulevard,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday, per Deadline.

10:38 p.m.

“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino,” police tweet. “Asking everyone to please avoid the area.”

11 p.m.

Part of the Las Vegas Strip is shut down, authorities tweet.

11:58 p.m.

“Confirming that one suspect is down,” Las Vegas police tweet. “This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.”

12:21 a.m.

"At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters," Las Vegas police tweet.

1:32 a.m.

A sheriff says Paddock was killed on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, the New York Daily News reports. Minutes later, authorities say the death toll is 20 dead and 100 injured.

1:57 a.m.

Las Vegas authorities tweet they are looking for two vehicles associated with the gunman.

2:22 a.m.

Las Vegas police tweet a photo of Marilou Danley, saying that they are looking for her.

3:30 a.m.

At least 50 people are said to be dead, with at least 200 injured.

Authorities identify the suspected gunman as Stephen Paddock, Patch Las Vegas reports.

4:37 a.m.

"We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest," Las Vegas police tweet.

5:33 a.m.

Las Vegas police tweeted a press release which says a SWAT team found Paddock dead in a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay. They say that 50 people are dead and 406 others are hurt.

7:40 a.m.

The death toll reaches 58 with 515 others hurt, the Daily News reports.

