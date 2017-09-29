Female Georgia police officer shot and killed in 'ambush', 2 suspects in custody

A female Georgia police officer was shot and killed Friday and a second officer was injured, prompting an intense manhunt that led to the arrest of two suspects.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd indentified the murdered officer as Det. Kristen Hearne, 29. The injured officer was identified as David Goodrich.

Investigators said Ofc. Goodrich was called out to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle Friday morning. He called Hearne for backup after a plate check revealed the vehicle, a Ford Escape, had been stolen out of Tennessee.

As the officers approached the car, a man and a woman walked out of some nearby woods. As the officers began speaking to them, the man opened fire with a handgun.

"It was more or less an ambush," Dodd told reporters. "[The suspect] drew the gun before they knew what happened."

Goodrich was shot in his bulletproof vest and suffered minor injuries. Hearne was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested nearly four hours after the shooting. Authorities said Spangler was not wearing any clothes when taken into custody.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vernon Keenan said Spangler will faces charges of murder and aggravated assault. WSB-TV repoted that Spanger has an outstanding warrant for probation violation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that he was arrested in 2015 for methamphetamine and weapons possession, but was released from state prison in August of last year.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Samantha Roof, was arrested a short time after the shooting.

Hearne is survived by her parents, her husband and her 3-year-old son. She was a five-year veteran of the Polk County Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

