Massachusetts teacher dubbed 'world's best mother' discovered dead in home

A married second-grade teacher was discovered dead Saturday in her Boston-area residence, police said.

Vanessa MacCormack, 30, was discovered in her Revere home unresponsive, the Revere Police Department said. Authorities said they were investigating the teacher’s death after discovering some signs of trauma to her body.

“A preliminary examination revealed signs of trauma on the body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death,” the Massachusetts State Police announced in a statement.

The police did not release any more information regarding the trauma, and no suspects linked to the death were in custody. Police also asked for the public’s help in the case.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN DIES AFTER BEING SWARMED BY BEES

"While the facts and circumstances do not immediately suggest a random incident, authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages," the statement said.

MacCormack, a married mother of one young daughter, was a teacher at Connery Elementary School, CBS News reported. The school’s Superintendent, Catherine Latham, released a statement regarding MacCormack’s death.

"On behalf of Lynn Public Schools, we are profoundly saddened by the tragic death of Vanessa MacCormack, a second-grade teacher at the Connery Elementary School. Vanessa taught at Connery for five years and was in the district for seven years," Latham said.

She added: "She was a talented, dedicated and passionate educator and a loyal, kind and compassionate friend and colleague. We send our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and colleagues. Grief counselors will be at Connery beginning tomorrow and all of this week to assist students and staff at this most difficult time."

CBS News reported the teacher’s husband, Andrew, was photographed leaving the residence with a baby chair before breaking down into tears.

MAN CHARGED IN 1992 SLAYING OF MASSACHUSETTS TEACHER’S AIDE

Angela Masucci, MacCormack’s sister, told CBS News the teacher was “the world’s best mother.”

"Words could never describe my sister. My sister was the world's best mother, she did everything for her daughter and had so many plans for her. She never missed an opportunity to bring her places to show off her beautiful baby," Masucci told CBS News.

Masucci said MacCormack was very close to her family.

"She is the true definition of a family-oriented person," Masucci said. "She always held get togethers at her beautiful home, that she designed to be like a home on HGTV, and always strived to get the family together."

She added: "Aside from being close to me, she also adored my brother Joe and his wife and son. She talked to them every day and was ecstatic that her daughter had a cousin close in age to grow with. My sister had the closest relationship with my parents. Them and myself went to her house every single day because she always wanted us there; she just loved family."

MacCormack’s neighbors told CBS News they were worried if the area was safe following her death.

"I get a little nervous I guess. I have my sick wife upstairs," Hugh McLellan, a neighbor, told CBS News.

Tony Gnerre, another neighbor, said: "Usually we don't see anything of this kind going on, but you don't know."