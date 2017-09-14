Eight Special Ops soldiers injured during demolitions training at Fort Bragg

Eight U.S. Special Operations soldiers were injured Thursday during a training exercise involving demolitions at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, officials said.

The soldiers were taken to several hospitals, including the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment, said Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg.

The extent of the soldiers' injuries were not immediately clear.

Local media reported that the injuries were suffered in an "explosion," but defense officials declined to confirm that.

"There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges," Bockholt said, adding that the command is investigating.

The soldiers were students from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and they were at a range on base, the Army said.



The incident at Fort Bragg comes just a day after a vehicle fire at Camp Pendleton in California left 15 Marines injured — eight of them in the burn unit — following a training exercise accident. Five still remain in critical condition.

Also, a soldier was killed Tuesday night during hoist training for medical helicopter evacuations at Fort Hood in Texas.

So far this year, more U.S. troops have been killed in training than in combat in Afghanistan.

On the Senate floor yesterday, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., demanded the passing of the new defense bill which pours billions more into training and getting aircraft flying again, what the military calls “readiness.”

About 57,000 military personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located next to Fayetteville, North Carolina. It is the largest Army installation by population and one of the largest in the world, covering about 161,000 acres.

The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.



Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.