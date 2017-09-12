Charges dismissed against Amtrak engineer in Philadelphia derailment

A judge has dismissed criminal charges against the engineer in an Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people.

The decision came Tuesday after a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Brandon Bostian.

Judge Thomas Gehret says that based on the evidence offered by prosecutors, he feels it is “more likely an accident than criminal negligence.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The engineer was arrested in May after the family of one of the victims filed a private criminal complaint, and another judge overruled prosecutors who’d said there wasn’t enough evidence against him.

Bostian’s Washington-to-New York train tumbled from the tracks on May 12, 2015, after accelerating to 106 mph as it entered a 50-mph curve.

About 200 people were injured.

Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian lost his bearings while distracted by an incident with a nearby train.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.