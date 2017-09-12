U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

CRIME

Charges dismissed against Amtrak engineer in Philadelphia derailment

Fox News
A judge dismissed criminal charges against Brandon Bostian, seen here.

A judge dismissed criminal charges against Brandon Bostian, seen here.  (Huy Richard Mach/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A judge has dismissed criminal charges against the engineer in an Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people.

The decision came Tuesday after a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Brandon Bostian.

Judge Thomas Gehret says that based on the evidence offered by prosecutors, he feels it is “more likely an accident than criminal negligence.”

Related Image

FILE – In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work near the wreckage of a New York City-bound Amtrak passenger train following a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others in Philadelphia. The state's attorney general has a wide range of options in responding to a judge's order to arrest a speeding Amtrak engineer involved in the deadly 2015 crash, a law professor said Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Expand / Collapse

The site of the deadly derailment in May 2015.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The engineer was arrested in May after the family of one of the victims filed a private criminal complaint, and another judge overruled prosecutors who’d said there wasn’t enough evidence against him.

Bostian’s Washington-to-New York train tumbled from the tracks on May 12, 2015, after accelerating to 106 mph as it entered a 50-mph curve.

About 200 people were injured.

Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian lost his bearings while distracted by an incident with a nearby train.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.