NOAA plane flies through eye of powerful Hurricane Irma, dramatic videos show

A National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration aircraft filmed and posted stunning footage on social media of the plane going through the eye of Hurricane Irma.

The latest video, which was shared by the NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters Twitter page, showed the plane flying into the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. The footage captured rain thrashing the aircraft’s window while harsh winds were heard whirling.

HURRICANE IRMA MAKES LANDFALL IN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

After some time, the scenery began to change. The clouds became less gray, the sky turned blue and the rain stopped. The last few seconds of the footage showed clear skies and no rain.

The caption of the video stated: “Video of a flight through the eye of #Irma on #NOAA42. Flights on both the WP-3D Orion and G-IV #NOAA49 continue.”

On Monday, the Hurricane Hunters shared another video of the WP-3D flying through the eye of Hurricane Irma for the first time. The scenic footage, taken by Lt. Rob Mitchell, captured the plane soaring through blue skies and white clouds.

The weather quickly changed as the aircraft approached the eyewall to darker clouds and rain. The video ended with a caption stating: “And on into the night….”

TRUMP DECLARES HURRICANE IRMA EMERGENCIES AS FLORDIA WORRIES MEGASTORM COULD BE WORSE THAN HARVEY

NOAA uses these flights to get “vital radar readings and drop sensors to help forecasters get the real-world data they need to track the storm’s path and intensity,” FOX13 reported.

NOAA planned to dispatch flights into Irma for the next few days, according to FOX13.

Hurricane Irma which made landfall Wednesday on the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda was set to hit Puerto Rico and possibly Florida by the weekend. The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.