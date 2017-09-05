Texas math teacher, 52, accused of 'sex in public park' with her teen boy student

A San Antonio high school math teacher was arrested Thursday on suspicion she had sexual relations for more than a year with her 17-year-old student -- including once at a public park.

Alberta Padilla, 52, an educator at Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School in the North East Independent School District is accused of a relationship that allegedly began in June 2016 and lasted until Aug. 20, 2017, according to WCVB.

Padilla allegedly admitted to having the relationship with the teenager after she let him stay at her home and gave him clothing and food, saying she and the student developed feelings for one another over time.

The educator reportedly confessed to police that she and the student had sexual relations about 15 to 20 times over the year -- including at a town’s public park.

Authorities reportedly discovered the relationship after Padilla’s daughters taped a conversation they had with the teenager who cautioned them not to go to the police and tell them of the relationship. The student also reportedly told the girls that he loved their mother.

Police said the student confessed he and Padilla had sexual relations.

Padilla has been booked into the Bexar County Jail and was being held on a $20,000 bond, according to KTSA.

Aubrey Chancellor, a spokesperson for the school district, said they were determining whether to terminate Padilla, who has been placed on leave, according to Fox San Antonio.