F-16 Fighting Falcon crashes in Arizona

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed in Arizona on Tuesday, the United States Air Force said.

The military aircraft crashed approximately 20 miles northwest of Safford at 3 p.m.

The status of the fighter's pilot is not yet known, although rescue efforts were launched.

The Fighting Falcon is based out of Arizona Air National Guard’s 162 Wing and serves as the Air National Guard's lead F-16 pilot training unit.

The Air Force has created a safety board to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.