Fast food workers strike for $15 minimum wage

Cooks and cashiers from McDonald's, Burger King and other restaurants walked off the job to call for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The protesters are also pushing for union rights for fast food workers and for a paid medical leave bill currently before Massachusetts lawmakers.

The Labor Day protest began at the Tremont Street McDonald's at 6 a.m. Monday and will be followed by a rally.

If lawmakers fail to act on the bills, the protesters are also backing two proposed ballot questions which would raise the minimum wage from $11 an hour to $15 an hour and guarantee workers have access to paid family and medical leave from their employers.

“It’s very important because of the fact I’m doing it for them,” Barbara Fisher said of her two children. “They know I’m out here trying to make a better living wage for them and also a better future for them. That’s why today is very important.”

The protest is part of a nationwide demonstration.

