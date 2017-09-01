Kansas man sentenced in case that divided his hometown

A 22-year-old man whose case divided his small northeast Kansas town was sentenced Friday to more than 27 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life for raping two of the women who alleged he had assaulted them.

Jacob Ewing of Holton was also ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported .

Ewing was convicted in June of raping and sodomizing one woman in 2016 and raping and committing two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy against another woman in 2014. He was also convicted of battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and charges related to furnishing alcohol to minors.

He was acquitted in April of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He still faces trial in October on charges that include attempted rape and in November on 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. District Judge Norbert Marek ruled earlier that a jury should decide if Ewing knowingly viewed the sexually explicit images of a 17-year-old girl.

Defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio had asked Marek to sentence Ewing to just under 13 years, noting that he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"I think by anyone's standards that length is a substantial sentence and will send a message to him and anyone else," Ambrosio said.

Allegations that Ewing, a former state football champion and member of a well-known family, had sexually assaulted five women and a teenager divided Holton, a town of 3,300 residents about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Topeka. Ewing supporters have said the allegations do not fit the person they know. They posted signs in their yards and wore supportive T-shirts to court.

Advocates for the women formed a support group on Facebook and organized volunteers to sit in the courtroom during proceedings.

During a hearing in July, Marek dismissed charges of rape scheduled for trial in August at the request of special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who called one of his accusers in that case to testify during the June trial that ended with his conviction. Double jeopardy standards in Kansas prevent prosecution of pending charges if those cases are used as evidence in an earlier trial.

