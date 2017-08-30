Tropical Storm Harvey takes aim at New Orleans 12 years after Hurricane Katrina

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall again early Wednesday, this time hitting Louisiana -- and potentially putting New Orleans in the path of yet another devastating storm, just 12 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city.

The storm returned to land about five miles west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It marked the storm's first landfall in Louisiana.

National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Tuesday the second landfall marked "the end of the beginning."

NEW ORLEANS BRACES FOR POSSIBLE HARVEY FLOODING AMID PUMP FAILURES

Before it breaks up, Harvey could creep as far east as Mississippi by Thursday, meaning New Orleans, where Hurricane Katrina unleashed its full wrath in 2005, is in Harvey's path.

Foreboding images of Harvey lit up weather radar screens on the 12th anniversary of the day Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish.

Despite more than a decade between major storms, New Orleans is still suffering from a malfunctioning pump system, and the city was working around-the-clock to make repairs. Earlier this month, New Orleans' pump system failed after fewer than 10 inches of rain fell.

Meteorologists said Harvey was forecast to hit Louisiana much of the day before taking its downpours north. Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri are on alert for Harvey flooding in the next couple of days.

Feltgen said there's still multiple states that "are going to feel the impacts of the storm."

The latest weather forecast delivered hope to Houston after five days of torrential rain submerged the nation's fourth-largest city: Less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine was projected for Wednesday.

With at least 18 dead and 13,000 people rescued in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties in Southeast Texas, others were still trying to escape from inundated homes.

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 storm late Friday night packing 130 mph winds. It made a second landfall about three hours later before it was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane. After the winds dropped below 73 mph, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

President Trump reportedly said he planned to visit Louisiana on Saturday to monitor the damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.