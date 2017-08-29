Teen held in New Mexico library rampage sought 'inner peace'

Shortly before 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett allegedly fatally shot two people and injured four others at the Clovis-Carver City Library on Monday afternoon, the New Mexico teen was searching for “inner peace,” said Pastor David Stevens.

Jouett, who had contemplated suicide in the past, started attending Living Word Church of God three months ago and appeared to be turning his life around, Stevens said.

Authorities plan to charge Jouett with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

Clovis City Commissioner Juan F. Garza said Monday the motive for the deadly shooting rampage was unclear. Authorities said an investigation is underway.

Clovis has an estimated population of 40,000 people, and is home to Cannon Air Force Base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.