Houston area to get rescue boats from Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is pitching in with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas, providing dozens of boats to rescue and relief efforts.

The outdoor retail giant is coordinating with local, state and federal agencies, which includes police, fire and rescue teams on the ground, according to a news release. They will be providing over 80 Tracker boats to area government agencies and rescue organizations in Houston and surrounding communities that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The company is supporting the efforts through its Bass Pro Cares Fund and are supporting disaster response organizations by donating relief supplies totaling $40,000.

The contributions support Convoy of Hope, a Springfield, Missouri-based humanitarian organization, and the American Red Cross.

Donated supplies include protein-rich foods like Uncle Buck’s Premium Jerky and peanuts for those in the field.

Bass Pro Shops has also suggested to their customers that they donate if they can.

“The company remains in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs,” reads the release. “Bass Pro Shops encourages all customers and community members who want to support relief efforts to donate directly to the American Red Cross.”