Harvey floodwaters put Houston reservoirs in 'uncharted territory'

An already-swollen reservoir west of downtown Houston is expected to crest levees Tuesday morning, sending an "uncontrolled release" of Harvey's floodwaters into neighborhoods, and putting the besieged city into "uncharted territory," according to an official.

The Addicks Reservoir, located about 19 miles west of downtown, will spill over for the first time in history by daylight Tuesday, threatening immediate surrounding subdivisions, an official told Fox News.

Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist with the Harris County (Texas) Flood Control District, told Fox News the spillover will cause "serious flooding in immediate areas," starting as a trickle, then becoming an uncontrolled release of water. Second-story homes also will be at risk, Linder added.

Lindner said this does not mean that downtown Houston will necessarily be greatly impacted, but officials don't fully know what will happen because they've never faced this situation before.

The meteorologist described the situation to Fox News as "uncharted territory" for the city. A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET to discuss the spillover.

The Army Corps started releasing water Monday at the Addicks and Barker reservoirs because water levels were climbing at a rate of more than 6 inches per hour, Corps spokesman Jay Townsend told the Associated Press.

The move was supposed to help shield the business district from floodwaters, but it also risked flooding thousands more homes in nearby subdivisions. Built after devastating floods in 1929 and 1935, the reservoirs were designed to hold water until it can be released downstream at a controlled rate.

When asked on Twitter how the overflow will travel, Lindner said water release will initially turn south down the Sam Houston Tollway, but added "we are not very confident how it will flow since it has never happened."

In Houston's southwestern suburbs, officials in Fort Bend County, Texas, warned Tuesday the Brazos River is projected to crest at 59 feet, FOX 26 Houston reported.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management issued a new advisory Tuesday warning subdivisions where residents should prepare to be affected by the floodwaters.

With nearly 2 more feet of rain expected on top of the 30-plus inches in some places, authorities worried the worst might be yet to come from Harvey. As of Tuesday, at least 14 people have died in the historic storm, including a family of six trying to escape the floodwaters, authorities said.

"We know in these kind of events that, sadly, the death toll goes up historically," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told the AP. "I'm really worried about how many bodies we're going to find."

The storm is generating an amount of rain that would normally be seen only once in more than 1,000 years, said Edmond Russo, a deputy district engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers.

Rescuers meanwhile continued plucking people from inundated neighborhoods. Mayor Sylvester Turner put the number by police at more than 3,000. The Coast Guard said it also had rescued more than 3,000 by boat and air and was taking more than 1,000 calls per hour.

